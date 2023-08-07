Thin film precision resistors offer full capability up to 80°C, operation up to 170°C

Automotive and industrial applications may have harsh environmental requirements for resistors. When those requirements include high-temperature capability and high precision, options are limited. Automotive and industrial applications may have harsh environmental requirements for resistors. When those requirements include high-temperature capability and high precision, options are limited.

Stackpole’s RNHT thin film precision resistors offer full power capability up to 85 degrees C and operation up to 170 degrees C. The automotive grade RNHT is AEC qualified and offers a wide range of values in sizes from 0402 through 1206 in tolerances down to 0.02% and TCR’s down to 5 ppm. The thin film RNHT has exceptional long-term stability and reliability inherent in thin film technology.

The RNHT is a good choice for precision control and monitoring circuits in automotive applications, industrial controls and automation, aerospace, engine, motor, and pump controls, telecom equipment, and building infrastructure.

Pricing for the RNHT depends on size, resistance value, tolerance, and TCR.