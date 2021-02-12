Touch and display driver Integration IC optimized for smart home products

Solomon Systech Limited launched production of the SSD7317, the world’s first Touch and Display Driver Integration (“TDDI”) IC for targeted use in smart home products. This innovative breakthrough is now poised to take the product user experience to new heights.

The SSD7317 integrates touch and display microelectronics into a chip for use on PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) panels that can be widely adopted in an array of smart applications such as smart home appliances, wearable items, and healthcare devices.

This award-winning chip is taking the industry by storm, transforming traditional PMOLED displays into “touch + display” panels without the need for modifications of the existing display module structure. The pursuit of product versatility and lightweight design by the users in modern life gave rise to the aforesaid innovation which resulted in a number of the challenges that brand manufacturers face. The result is better to display quality, enhanced touch performance, touch detection, and gesture identification together with an ultra-slim, narrow bezel design and much more.

The smart thermostatic electric kettle is just one of the latest smart home appliances that have adopted advanced SSD7317 technology. With it, users can select five levels of water temperature and various types of boiling programs with ease via a thumb-sized slide and long-tap OLED screen that clearly displays water temperature changes in real-time, which enhances the user experience and satisfies the needs of modern home living.

Hidden behind the sophisticated screen display are the SSD7317’s unique high-tech features: Touch detection enabled on the existing PMOLED display module structure; Improved display quality and touch performance: Enhanced light transmission plus quiet operation and use with wet hands; Development cycle: Shortens hardware development time and eases the effort for touch-display systems; Mechanical advantages: Ultra-slim form with narrow bezel design; Cost advantage: Reduces total manufacturing time and cost with thinner design that enhances the end-product integration yield rate; Ultra-low power consumption: Saves power for extended battery life.