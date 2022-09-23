Compact unregulated 3-W dc/dc converters target industrial applications

The TRACO’s TMU 3 series consists of a set of isolated 3-W dc/dc converters with unregulated outputs in a standard SIP-4 package. They are designed to offer a compact low-cost alternative to regulated series with no concession on quality and lifetime.

They feature a continuous short circuit protection circuit, I/O-isolation of 1,500 Vdc and an operating temperature range from –40 to 75°C without derating. The compact dimensions of these converters make them an ideal solution for many space critical applications in communication equipment, instrumentation and industrial electronics.

Other features include input voltage ranges (±10%) of 5, 12, and 24 Vdc, efficiency up to 86%, and three-year product warranty.