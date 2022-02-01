TSN Ethernet switches help reduce cost and risk in industrial automation designs

Factory automation is increasing efficiencies, from reducing handling and storage to improving throughput. Connected warehouses and other industrial ecosystems with converged Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) architectures rely on Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) and Ethernet for precise timing, synchronization, and connectivity of devices including cameras, bar code readers, scanners, and conveyors. These ecosystems require next-generation network technology to interconnect device, sensor, and equipment communication. To meet this requirement, Microchip Technology Inc. announced the LAN9668 family of TSN switching devices delivering IEEE standards-compliant features in the industry’s first switching solution enabling lower latency data traffic flows and greater clock accuracy.

Microchip’s LAN9668-I/9MX and LAN9668-9MX devices are 8-port switches for industrial and commercial applications, respectively, outfitted with Arm Cortex-A7 central processing units (CPUs), supporting TSN IEEE standards for communication in industrial settings. These include IEEE 1588v2 and IEEE 802.1AS-2020 for Precision Timing, IEEE 802.1Qci for per-stream filtering and policing, IEEE 802.1Qav, and IEEE 802.1Qbv for Traffic Shaping and IEEE 802.1CB for Seamless Redundancy, as well as IEC-62439-2 (Media Redundancy Protocol) and ODVA-DLR and IEC-61158-6-10 for Media Redundancy.

Microchip’s Ethernet Switch API (MESA) and PHY API (MEPA) provide designers the freedom and flexibility to develop a comprehensive, user-friendly function library that is operating-system independent. The LAN9668 and LAN8814 scalable TSN chipsets are supported by Microchip’s software framework and provide the lowest latency and end-to-end transmission of communication traffic.

The LAN8814 is a new-generation quad-port Gigabit Ethernet PHY that fully supports the latest TSN requirements including IEEE 1588 v2 and frame preemption. Designers using LAN9668 and LAN8814 technology can employ the TSN chipset to achieve timing, stream reservation, protection, and management, thereby saving development time and cost.

In addition to the LAN9668 family and LAN8814 Ethernet PHY, Microchip provides their associated IStaX/SMBStaX and WebStaX network operating systems. This completes the hardware and software journey to arrive at a rapid time to market. These include a reproducible reference design available as a board design or kit of Microchip parts including TSN switches, Ethernet PHYs, clock devices, and oscillators. This integrated solution is compliant with all network standards, simplifying developers’ first designs.

The LAN9668/9MX is available in volume production in 1,000 quantities starting at $16.14. The LAN8814/ZMX is available in volume production in 1,000 quantities starting at $6.43.