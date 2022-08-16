Turnkey GaN 140-W charger reference design covers USB PD3.1, single port type-c

GaN Systems announced the availability of a new turnkey 140W AC/DC charger reference design with USB PD3.1, Single Port Type-C Output. Compared to silicon-based chargers, this design is 40% lighter and 50% smaller, featuring an ultra-high-power density of 23W/in3. This design enhances GaN Systems’ portfolio (65W, 100W, 140W, 250W) of turnkey charger solutions for the consumer electronics market, enabling faster design cycles and continuing the roll-out of smaller, lighter, and more powerful and efficient chargers.

This new 140W GaN charger is a complete turnkey solution and includes comprehensive documentation of the fully assembled and tested charger. This best-in-class 140W fast-charger offers a cost-effective, high-frequency, 2-stage power topology with Bridgeless Totem Pole PFC and a Dual Switch QR Flyback topology. It uses GaN Systems’ 5×6 mm PDFN packaged GS-065-011-1-L power transistor, resulting in a cost-effective, reduced component count and easily customized GaN charger.

Highlights of the 140W charger features include: Advanced charging technology, supports USB PD3.1 fast-charging protocol up to 28V 5A; 50% size reduction, best-in-class power density: 23W/in3; High efficiency, higher than 94% peak efficiency;

Strong growth in the consumer electronics industry from smartphones, PCs (desktops, notebooks, and workstations), and other personal devices is driving demand for chargers. Worldwide sales grew 6% in smartphones alone, with 1.4 billion phones sold in 2021, and global PC market shipments increased to 341 million units in 2021, 15% higher than in 2020, with revenues passing US$250 billion.

GaN transistors allow chargers to operate more efficiently, resulting in significantly less power loss and heat. This enables the system components to be smaller and closer together, resulting in smaller, sleeker chargers with more power than larger models. The GaN Systems transistors can be switched at high frequency with maximum efficiency and power density, making them ideal for charging applications. The new design comes on the heels of GaN Systems’ announcement, HARMAN’s new InfinityLab InstantCharger 100W, 4 USB GaN charger, which leverages the high-performance advantages of GaN Systems’ transistors.

Find more information on this 140W reference design and others or contact GaN Systems for details.