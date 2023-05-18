Continue to Site

Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

Ultra-low jitter SMD oscillators provide stable, accurate clock signals for high-speed applications

By

Abracon expands its line of high-performance ClearClock oscillators with the addition of the brand-new AK2A and AK3A-series oscillators. This new line of ultra-low jitter SMD oscillators from Abracon is designed to provide stable and accurate clock signals for a variety of high-speed applications such as optical transceivers and modules, data centers, network switches, and gateways, and 100G/200G/400G/800G ethernet. The AK2A and AK3A series delivers reliable and efficient oscillations while maintaining 25ppm stability over a temperature range of -40°C to +85°C and 15ppm stability over -20°C to +70°C.
These new ClearClock oscillators are ideal for applications that require a carrier frequency between 100 and 212/5 MHz and need lane rates of 400Gbps. With package sizes that support industry-standard footprints of 2.5mm x 2.0mm and 3.2mm x 2.5mm, the AK2A and AK3A oscillators offer space-saving designs with substantially increased jitter performance compared to previous models. These oscillators also support various differential outputs which allows them to be easily integrated into a large range of systems. Third overtone ClearClock technology mitigates phase-locked loop (PLL) based multiplication, eliminating the chance of reduced overall power consumption.
Abracon’s newly expanded line of ultra-low jitter ClearClock oscillators is in-stock and available now.

You may also like:

Copyright © 2023 · WTWH Media LLC and its licensors. All rights reserved.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of WTWH Media.

Privacy Policy