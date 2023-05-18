Ultra-low jitter SMD oscillators provide stable, accurate clock signals for high-speed applications

Abracon expands its line of high-performance ClearClock oscillators with the addition of the brand-new AK2A and AK3A-series oscillators. This new line of ultra-low jitter SMD oscillators from Abracon is designed to provide stable and accurate clock signals for a variety of high-speed applications such as optical transceivers and modules, data centers, network switches, and gateways, and 100G/200G/400G/800G ethernet. The AK2A and AK3A series delivers reliable and efficient oscillations while maintaining 25ppm stability over a temperature range of -40°C to +85°C and 15ppm stability over -20°C to +70°C.
These new ClearClock oscillators are ideal for applications that require a carrier frequency between 100 and 212/5 MHz and need lane rates of 400Gbps. With package sizes that support industry-standard footprints of 2.5mm x 2.0mm and 3.2mm x 2.5mm, the AK2A and AK3A oscillators offer space-saving designs with substantially increased jitter performance compared to previous models. These oscillators also support various differential outputs which allows them to be easily integrated into a large range of systems. Third overtone ClearClock technology mitigates phase-locked loop (PLL) based multiplication, eliminating the chance of reduced overall power consumption.
Abracon’s newly expanded line of ultra-low jitter ClearClock oscillators is in-stock and available now.