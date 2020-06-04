USB4 IP covers controllers, routers, PHYs

Synopsys today introduced the industry’s first complete DesignWare USB4 IP solution consisting of controllers, routers, PHYs, and verification IP. The DesignWare USB4 IP operates at up to 40 Gbps, which is twice the maximum data rate of USB 3.2 and is backward compatible with USB 3.x and USB 2.0 systems. The DesignWare USB4 IP supports multiple high-speed interface protocols, including USB4, DisplayPort 1.4a TX, PCI Express, and Thunderbolt 3 for efficient data transfer and simultaneous delivery of data, power, and high-resolution video through a single USB Type-C cable.

Synopsys has already achieved successful test chip tapeout of its USB4 IP in an advanced 5nm FinFET process, demonstrating the robustness of the IP across process, voltage, and temperature variations. The new DesignWare USB4 IP is designed to meet the functionality, power, performance, and area requirements of a broad range of storage, PC, and tablet SoC designs, as well as software development, debug and easy deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) applications at the edge. As the leading provider of USB IP for nearly two decades, Synopsys is enabling designers to lower the risk and adoption barrier of integrating USB4 functionality into their SoCs.

The DesignWare USB4 Router IP enables efficient connectivity between all supported protocols and are pre-verified with the USB4 Controller IP for millions of simulated CPU hours to help ensure long-term performance and interoperability. The DesignWare USB4 PHY IP offers a highly efficient power profile while supporting all required protocols in approximately one-third the area of independent PHYs. The Synopsys USB4 Verification IP Solution includes built-in coverage, protocol checkers, Verdi protocol-aware debug technology for Host and Device router topologies, and a comprehensive source code test suite for USB, PCI Express, and DisplayPort tunneled protocols to accelerate verification closure.

DesignWare USB4 PHYs, device router, controllers, and Synopsys Verification IP are available for lead customers now.