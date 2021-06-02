USB4 retimer device works across all SoC platforms

Kandou unveiled the first product from the Matterhorn family of USB-C multiprotocol retimer solutions with USB4 support and the only commercially available USB4 retimer to work across all system-on-chip (SoC) platforms.

Production silicon samples are available for KB8001, the first in the Matterhorn family of versatile retimers for host and device applications. It supports long reach with no compromise on signal integrity to give system designers more flexibility in system development and USB4 implementation. Improved user experiences include enhanced display graphics, faster data transfer between USB4-connected devices, and improved battery life of mobile products. Kandou’s Matterhorn solutions follow the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) specification for USB4. Target consumer applications include desktop and mobile PCs, tablets, and peripheral devices.

The KB8001 product demonstrates the ability of Kandou’s low-power SerDes technology to extend the length of PCB traces while maintaining low latency. It can be located up to approximately 16 inches (or 40 centimeters) away from the main host SoC using low-cost PCB materials while maintaining signal integrity. The result is reduced overall system and development costs.

KB8001 is available in a compact 81-pin 4x4mm footprint suitable for smaller form factor designs including ultra-slim notebooks.

Matterhorn’s flexible architecture enables support for various source and sinks orientation options. It also supports multiple protocols: USB4 Gen2 and Gen3 signaling at 20 and 40Gbps; USB 3.2 Gen 1 and Gen 2 Super Speed signaling at 5, 10, and 20 Gbps; DisplayPort 1.4a at 8.1, 5.4, 2.7 and 1.62 Gbps x1, x2, x4; Thunderbolt 2 and 3 at 20.625 and 10.3125 Gbps.

With no external serial memory required for retimer parameters, integrated DC blocking capacitors, and integrated pull-up and pull-down resistors on the low-speed wires, the total cost of the bill of materials (BOM) is lower. Autonomous Rx Equalization (ARxE) dynamically corrects for extreme channel characteristics providing hardware- and software-independent solution that goes beyond the current USB-IF standards. On-chip diagnostics including Eye Scope functionality support easy debug during development and end-of-line testing for assured product quality.

KB8001 has been thoroughly tested to verify compliance with relevant standards and interoperability with leading hosts and devices utilizing USB4, Thunderbolt, USB3.2, and DisplayPort functionality.

Production samples of KB8001 are available now with volume production beginning in Q3 2021. Pricing is available on request.