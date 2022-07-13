Want to develop a wearable product?

If so, the Sensoria Developer Kit (SDK) could be the answer. Recognizing that there are so may scenarios for improving healthcare through wearables and remote monitoring, that they cannot serve them all by themselves, Sensoria Health offers the SDK as a way to partner with those interested in a new approach.

Having the vision that The Garment is the Computer®, Sensoria developed a platform that enables developers to create internet connected and biometric sensing smart garments. The SDK includes proprietary and customizable textile sensors, microelectronics, mobile data collection and visualization software and Sensoria cloud infrastructure API’s built on Microsoft Azure: http://sensoriafitness.com/developer . It provides the hardware, API libraries and developer tools necessary to build, test and debug wearable solutions based on Sensoria technology. With the kit, developers, researchers and smart garment OEMs can quickly and easily design, develop and deploy their own range of smart garments – reducing complexity, R&D costs and time-to-market.

The sensor infused garments and footwear in the kit have the capability of measuring biometric data. Hardware includes a 9-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), rechargeable, BT Smart ready connectivity, and a custom Analog Front End, Sensoria® Core. Cloud connectivity provides a scalable storage infrastructure for customized solutions and development and connectivity to 3rd party applications and services. Also included in the kit are documentation, sample code, and tools to build, test and develop a product using the company’s Smart Textile Technology Platform. Some examples of algorithms that developers can access and customize for their own specific solution are:

Number of steps

Cadence

Foot Landing (Forefoot vs heel)

Time on the ground

Balance / center of pressure (COP)

Fall Detection

The SDK removes the complexity of working directly with garments and sensors, Bluetooth stacks, storage, memory, accelerometers, gyroscopes, magnetometers and other services using Sensoria smart garments and Sensoria® Core so development teams can focus on developing their end-user apps.