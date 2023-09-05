What you need to know about potentiometers

From analog volume controls to precision measurement devices, potentiometers offer engineers a reliable means of achieving control and precision in electrical systems. Commonly referred to as “pots,” these devices are essentially resistors featuring a mechanical adjustment mechanism that allows for manual change of their resistance. Their basic principles and concept date to the 1800s with Thomas Edison, making them a well-established and proven technology in a variety of applications.

In the CUI Insights™ blog post, “All You Need to Know About Potentiometers,” learn more about the inner workings of potentiometers, their available types and sub-types, the key differences between potentiometers, rheostats, and encoders, and much more. Whether you’re a novice seeking an introduction to potentiometers or an experienced engineer looking to enhance your understanding, this summary will equip you with the essential knowledge to effectively leverage these versatile components.

