What’s new in printed/flexible stretchable and functional fabric sensors?

By winning one of TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions 2018 Awards in the Gears and Gadgets category, BeBop Sensors fabric sensors have put printed/flexible stretchable (P/F/S) and functional fabric (FF) sensors on many people’s radar. Over four million of their sensors are in daily use in products such as gloves, helmets and more. Of course, this is just the beginning.

Sensors that can take the shape and work reliably in complex and demanding working environments have existed for quite some time. These wearable sensors (include those in clothing) need to be small, lightweight, low power and low cost with single or multiple sensors per system and increasingly must be disposable.

In its report, “Printed and Flexible Sensors 2017-2027: Technologies, Players, Forecasts,” IDTechEx predicts the market for fully printed sensors will reach $7.6 billion by 2027. With expected unit average sales prices (ASPs) of approximately $0.01 by 2025, this translates into an annual 800-billion-unit market, qualifying as a significant constituent of the trillion sensors initiative.

For more information on this topic, a Pre-Conference Symposium (Symposium 4) at Sensors Expo 2020 will address Printed/Flexible Stretchable (P/F/S) and Functional Fabric (FF) Sensors and electronics from a commercialization perspective to support large volume applications including the Internet of Things (IoT) and wearables.

