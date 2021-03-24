Wideband 20 GHz amplifier provides +30 dBm output

The Tabor A10200-DST Wideband Signal Amplifier is a new high-frequency module with 100 kHz to 20 GHz bandwidth, a gain of 8-10x, an output power of +30 dBm into 50 Ω, with transition times of less than 10 nsec. The Model A10200-DST HF Amplifier is an ultra-small-footprint, wideband, RF signal amplifier designed for high frequency, low distortion waveform amplification for any signal source that needs an extended power boost.

Housed in a compact all-metal case, the standalone A10200-DST HF Amplifier has been designed as an RF signal generator accessory for arbitrary and other signal generators with output limitations which can be prohibitive for applications requiring larger output. The A10200-DST HF Amplifier can thus expand the usefulness of many RF signal generators, giving them greater abilities for situations that cannot endure compromised signal integrity.

Diverse RF applications, such as receiver testing, multi-tone testing, and general electronics and scientific applications all benefit from the A10200-DST amplifier, a candidate solution for virtually any wide bandwidth application that requires higher power with +30 dBm into 50 Ω. The A10200-DST comes with a factory-supplied 100 to 240 Vac power supply and is made in Israel by Tabor Electronics, an ISO-9001:2000-certified world-leading source of price-competitive high-end test and measurement equipment. It is available now from their USA technical distributor Saelig Co. Inc. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, contact Saelig at 1-888-7SAELIG, via email: info@saelig.com, or visit www.saelig.com.