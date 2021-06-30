ZVS chipset enables compact 100-W high power density supplies

Dialog Semiconductor plc announced the availability of its innovative digital Zero Voltage Switching (ZVS) chipset to enable 100 Watt and beyond High Power Density (HPD) Power Supply Units (PSUs) that are 30-50% smaller than conventional high power PSUs.

Historically, AC/DC converters have been challenged by thermal constraints associated with the efficiency of the device. Now, with Dialog’s patented ZVS chipset, designers can reduce component size and BOM cost to enable smaller form-factor, lighter-weight power supplies, including travel adapters for smartphones, tablets, laptops, power tools, and other portable devices.

Dialog’s easy-to-use ZVS RapidCharge solution includes the iW9801 primary-side controller and the iW709 secondary-side USB PD protocol IC. The secondary-side digital compensation loop ensures stability and eliminates the need for extra compensation components. The integrated synchronous rectifier controller in the secondary-side iW709 further reduces the overall component count.

It also provides seamless multi-mode control for up to 94% efficiency and eliminates audible noise for high power charging with safe, cool operation in a small physical charger size. Its low standby power of less than 20mW delivers an eco-friendly solution. The chipset offers robust protection for over-voltage (OVP), over-current (OCP), user-configurable over-temperature, shoot-through, brown-in/brown-out VSENSE/ISENSE short, output short, and extra primary-side OCP and OVP.

Dialog’s ZVS chipset supports most fast charge protocols, including USB PD 3.0 with Programmable Power Supply (PPS) and other third-party proprietary protocols. It employs switching frequencies up to 200kHz, so designers can use a much smaller and lighter transformer and smaller passive components to reduce charger size and weight. This complete solution uses built-in digital compensation, making circuit design quick and easy compared to analog approaches.

The ZVS chipset is now available.