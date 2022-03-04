1.5/3-W dc-dc converter modules handle full loads over extended temperature range

TDK Corporation announces the introduction of additional models to the popular CCG series of isolated DC-DC converters. The 1.5W and 3W rated parts operate convection cooled at full load from -40 to +85oC. All voltage combinations are available with terminations for either surface-mount or through-hole placement. Applications include data and telecommunications, test, measurement, process control, broadcast, and battery-powered equipment.

The new CCG1R5 (1.5W) and CCG3 (3W) models comprise 36 voltage and current combinations with 3.3V, 5V, 12V, 15V, and dual +/-12V and +/-15V outputs. The dual output models can also be connected to supply 24V and 30V. All can operate from either 4.5 to 18V, 9 to 36V, or 18 to 76Vdc inputs to support operation from 5V, 12V, 24V, and 48V power sources. This 4:1 input range can assist with inventory reduction programs with one part number covering two nominal voltages.

Both the 1.5W and 3W share a common compact package size of 15.7mm x 10.4mm x 11.5mm (length x width x height). The plastic case is not encapsulated, avoiding quality risks associated with silicone potting compounds during reflow soldering.

Over-current protection and remote on/off is standard, with a -5/+10% output voltage adjustment range on single outputs only. Input to output isolation is 1,500Vdc. Certification is to the IEC/UL/CSA/EN 62368-1 safety standards with the CE and UKCA marks for the Low Voltage and RoHS Directives.