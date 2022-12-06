40 GHz attenuators now have 2.92 mm connectors

Pasternack has expanded its line of 40 GHz fixed RF attenuators with 2.92 mm connectors that lower the amplitudes of signals in a wide variety of applications.

Pasternack’s 40 GHz attenuator pads are engineered for preventing signal overload in amplifiers, detectors, and receivers and adjusting RF signal levels to an optimal range.

These 40 GHz fixed RF attenuators protect measurement equipment and other circuitry by reducing RF power. The attenuators increase the range of power meters and amplifiers and are capable of impedance-matching circuits because of their low VSWR seen by adjacent RF components.

These new RF attenuator models from Pasternack feature power ratings of 2 watts up to 40 GHz and provide attenuation levels of 0 to 10, 12, 15, 20, and 30 dB.

Pasternack’s new 40 GHz fixed RF attenuators are in-stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity.