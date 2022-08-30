4K HDR GMSL2 multi-camera system works with NVIDIA Jetson GPUs

e-con Systems launches NileCAM81_CUOAGX, a 4K HDR GMSL2 multi-camera solution for NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin / AGX Xavier based on the half-inch AR0821 sensor from onsemi.

NileCAM81_CUOAGX is based on the half-inch AR0821 sensor from onsemi. It comes with a pixel size of 2.1µm x 2.1µm, thereby offering high sensitivity. This in combination with its high resolution of 4K helps to capture images with great details even in extremely low lighting conditions.

NileCAM81_CUOAGX is also an HDR camera that uses multiple exposures in a single frame to bring out details in the brightest as well as darkest areas of the same scene in high-contrast lighting conditions.

Further, NileCAM81_CUOAGX is a multi-camera solution. Hence, it has multiple camera pipelines that transfer high-resolution images and videos. Owing to this, it is designed to be compatible with high-performance host platforms like NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin and NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier. With these features, this 4K multi-camera solution is suitable for applications such as Surround-view systems, autonomous mobile robots, smart trolleys, smart checkout systems, smart traffic management, sports broadcasting & analytics, and agricultural robots & tractors.

Key features of NileCAM81_CUOAGX include: AR0821 sensor – Captures 4K images with great details even in low lighting conditions; High Dynamic Range – Helps to capture image data in challenging outdoor lighting conditions without any detail loss; GMSL2 – Can connect up to 6 cameras to the host platform and reliably transmit video data up to a distance of 15m with very low latency; NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin / AGX Xavier compatibility – Delivers high-quality images to leverage Jetson AGX Orin’s server-class AI performance at the edge. This in turn helps product developers build next-generation intelligent machines with end-to-end autonomous capabilities; Image Signal Processor – Helps in providing the best possible output by leveraging HDR processing, auto white balance, auto gain control, and auto exposure functions;

Customers interested in evaluating NileCAM81_CUOAGX can purchase the product from e-con Systems’ online store.