Central Semiconductor announces the introduction of several new 650V super junction N-Channel MOSFETs designed for high-voltage, fast-switching applications. The latest additions, available in TO-220FP packaging, include:

7-650 (4.7A)

3-650 (7.3A)

CDMSJ22010-650 (10A)

8-650 (13.8A)

CDMSJ22029-650 (29A)

The MOSFETs feature a unique die structure, which supports high voltage with comparatively low on-resistance and fast switching speeds. The low switching losses, innately high reliability die design, and increased power output make them an ideal choice for electric vehicle inverter, solar power inverter, power factor correction, and switch mode power supply applications.

These devices are available in sleeves of 50 with pricing starting as low as $1.25 each for 100 pieces.