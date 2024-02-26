700 V GaN HEMT IC family offers enhanced efficiency, design simplicity for USB-PD designs

Innoscience announced a family of four new integrated devices that combine power GaN HEMT, driver, current sense, and other functions within a single, industry-standard QFN 6x8mm package. The 700V ISG610x SolidGaN devices cover the range from 140mΩ to 450mΩ and save PCB space and BOM count while increasing efficiency and simplifying design for applications including USB-PD chargers, LED lighting, and AC/DC power supplies and PFC, QR flyback, ACF, and LLC converters.

The new, integrated devices feature a wide 9V-80V V CC range which is beneficial in USB-PD applications that require up to 28V output. Competitive devices that have a limited 30V input voltage require an external high-voltage LDO or several discrete components to achieve higher than 15V output. Innoscience’s new SolidGaN parts can easily cover the USB-PD output voltage requirements without external LDO or other parts, saving BOM cost and board area.

For low-power operation, ISG610x family ICs also feature a low, 115µA quiescent current, thanks to an innovative automatic standby mode which is activated when the PWM signal voltage remains low for a certain time period. During this time, most of the internal circuitry is turned off, dramatically reducing energy wastage, and enabling devices to meet the No-Load standby power specifications of regulatory bodies such as ENERGYSTAR.

The loss-less current sensing with 7% accuracy of the new SolidGaN devices offers several benefits. Firstly, because the current sensing resistor loss is eliminated, a larger R DS(on) can be accommodated with no loss in performance, leading to cost reduction. Secondly, the component count is reduced and the PCB footprint is minimized.

Devices also feature a programmable switch turn-on slew rate to enable EMI reduction. An internal linear voltage regulator is included to ensure a tightly regulated 6.5V driver supply, maximizing GaN HEMT current capability while ensuring the reliability of the GaN HEMT. Finally, built-in under-voltage lock-out (UVLO), over-current protection (OCP), and over-temperature protection (OTP) are incorporated within the IC.

A demo board, INNDAD120B1, is available, describing a quasi-resonant flyback power supply with 90V~264V AC input and 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/6A (120W peak) output.