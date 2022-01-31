APEC 2022 professional education seminars cover range of key topics

The annual Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC 2022) announces this year’s slate of Professional Education Seminars. Delivered by electronics professionals and academics and covering a range of topics, the seminars are designed to provide practicing power electronics engineers a deep dive into subjects critical to their design activities. Professional Education Seminars are divided into five tracks, each comprising three sessions. Session One and Session Two are scheduled for Sunday, March 20th, and Session Three for Monday morning, March 21st, prior to the opening of the APEC 2022 conference and exhibition in Houston. Detailed speaker, time and location information about each session can be found on the APEC 2022 website.

Here is a summary of the tracks and scheduled session topics for the APEC 2022 Professional Education Seminars:

Control and Design

Insulation and Coordination Design Steps for Power Converters

Applications of Model Predictive Control in Power Electronics: Theory, Design and Implementation

Reliability Analysis Methods and Tools for Power Electronic Components and Systems

Design and EMI

PCB Layout Techniques for Optimizing Performance of Surface-Mounted Wide-Bandgap Power Electronic Circuits

Estimation and Mitigation of Conducted EMI in Power Electronic Systems

Theory and Design of Magnetic Components for Electromagnetic Interference Assessment and Suppression in Power Electronics Systems

Topologies

Topology and Control of MHz High Density DC-DC Power Converters

The GaN Impact on AC-DC Power Adapters

A Primer on LLC Resonant Converter

Wide Bandgap

High-Voltage SiC-Based Power Electronics for Grid Applications

Wide-Bandgap Bidirectional Switches and Their Impact on Future AC Power Converters and Applications

The Surprising Benefits GaN Brings to BLDC Motor Drives – Design, Performance, Cooling and Reliability

Modeling and Wireless Power Transfer

VA Modelling of the Differential Power

Key Aspects of the Design and Control of Inductive Power Transfer Systems

Wireless Power Transfer: Technologies, Challenges and Opportunities

Professional Education Seminars are included in “Full Registration” or can be attended via “Professional Education Seminars Only” registration. Discounts are available to IEEE and PSMA Members. To register, please go to: apec-conf.org/conference/registration.