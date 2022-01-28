APEC plenary session features renowned industry experts

For more than 35 years, APEC has been renowned for kicking off with a Plenary Session that addresses the issues of most interest and concern to engineers engaged in applied power electronics technology. The four-hour session comprises plenary talks given by six industry luminaries representing government, industry and academia. Open to all attendees, this year’s Plenary Session will take place Monday, March 21st in Houston, prior to opening of the APEC 2022 Exhibition and Conference Sessions. The following is lineup of Plenary Session presenters and their topics:

Space M: The Magnetics Universe and Challenges — Alix Gerfer, Chief Technology Officer Wurth Electronics

Power Infrastructure for the Lunar Surface: Challenges for Power Management Electronics — John M. Scott, Principal Technologist – Power and Energy Storage NASA Technology Mission Directorate

Driving Plasma: Advancing Power Conversion in Critical Semiconductor and Medical Applications — Gideon (DON) van Zyi, Technology Fellow Advanced Energy

Energy Access: Challenges, Opportunities and Our Contributions — Jelena Popovic, Associate Professor and Vice-Chair, IEEE Empower a Billion Lives (EBL) II University of Twente, Netherlands; Liuchen Chang, Professor Emeritus and President, IEEE Power Electronics Society (PELS) University of New Brunswick

History of the PSMA Power Technology Roadmap: From AAA TripTik to Google Maps — Riyu Sodhi, Consultant, Power Transistor R&D, PSMA Roadmap Committee ROHM

Inverters for the Future Grid -Challenges and Opportunities — Deepakraj (Deepak) Divan, John E. Pippen Chair Professor and GRA Eminent Scholar

Director, Georgia Tech Center for Distributed Energy, ECE Georgia Institute of Technology

