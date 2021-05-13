Biosensor module incorporates light, color, proximity, photoplethysmography sensors

Renesas’ new OB1203 is a biosensor module that integrates a multi‑channel light and color sensor (LS/CS), a proximity sensor (PS), and a photoplethysmography sensor (PPG). This module comes in a tiny, optically‑enhanced package, and includes two LEDs, drivers, the sensors, and a signal conditioning chip that outputs all sensor data on an I2C bus. A key feature of the OB1203 is its antiallergenic glass cover, which allows it to be used in applications requiring direct skin contact. An additional advantage of the OB1203 is the ability to operate when covered with IR‑inked glass, allowing product designers to almost entirely conceal the OB1203 for a cleaner, more aesthetically pleasing product design.

Key Features of the OB1203 include: Fully integrated module with biosensing features (including heart rate, Sp02, heart rate variability, respiration rate using reflective PPG) and color, light, and proximity sensors; Smallest form factor 4.2 x 2 x 1.2mm; Complete solution – PulseOx algorithm; Reliable and hypoallergenic glass lid;