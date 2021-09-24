Breakout prototyping and development boards handle NeoMESH networking

NeoCortec announced a family of breakout prototyping and development boards that provide a simple and easy way for designers to begin working with NeoMESH, the world’s most versatile, low-power, self-forming wireless mesh network. Designed to operate either as a stand-alone development board or in Feather Wing mode for compatibility with Adafruit Feather boards, the FWNCxxxx breakout boards cover the 2.4GHz, 868MHz, and 915MHz frequency bands.

FWNCxxxx breakout boards from NeoCortec feature the company’s compact, low-power NC1000 and NC2400 network modules which address a broad range of applications based on IoT and Cloud-based sensor networks, including smart home and smart workplace, metering, security, agriculture, transportation, industry 4.0, medical and food distribution. All NeoCortec modules share the same tiny 11x18x2.6mm footprint, so the target product does not need to change to support a full range of frequency bands. Average power consumption is as low as 20mA.

The new breakout boards provide easy access to GPIO to simplify customization. An U. FL antenna is the only additional component that needs to be added before testing can begin. Sensors and other peripherals can be soldered directly to the board if required.