Clock buffers, multiplexers meet stringent PCIe Gen6 spec

Renesas Electronics Corporation introduced the first clock buffers and multiplexers that meet stringent PCIe Gen6 specifications. Renesas is offering 11 new clock buffers and 4 new multiplexers. The new devices, which also support and provide an extra margin for PCIe Gen5 implementations, complement Renesas’ low-jitter 9SQ440, 9FGV1002, and 9FGV1006 clock generators to offer customers a complete PCIe Gen6 timing solution for data center/cloud computing, networking, and high-speed industrial applications.

The PCIe Gen6 standard supports extremely high data rates of 64 GT/s while requiring very low clock jitter performance of fewer than 100fs RMS. Renesas’ new RC190xx clock buffers and RC192xx multiplexers have PCIe Gen6 additive jitter specs of only 4fs RMS, making them virtually noiseless, and thereby future-proofing customer designs for the next generation of industry standards.

Key Features of Renesas’ PCIe Gen6 Clock Buffers and Multiplexers include: Ultra-low 4fs PCIe Gen6 additive jitter, 1.4ns in-out delay, 35ps out-out skew, and -80dB Power Supply Rejection Ratio (PSRR) @100kHz easily ensure robust system design; 30 percent space-saving compared to earlier devices; Selectable SMBus addresses allow easy use of multiple devices; SMBus write-protect feature enhances system security; Loss-Of-Signal (LOS) output supports system monitoring and redundancy; 4-wire Side-Band interface supports high-speed serial output enable/disable and device daisy-chaining; Power Down Tolerant (PDT) and Flexible Start-up Sequencing (FSS) features ensure good behavior under abnormal system conditions;

Renesas has combined the new RC190xx clock buffers and RC192xx multiplexers with numerous analog and power offerings to create a new Winning Combination that provides full power and timing for Intel’s latest-generation Xeon CPU platform. The pre-tested design includes the Renesas 9SQ440 clock generator, multiple smart power stage devices, an LDO, a USB host controller, and a DDR5 server PMIC. Renesas offers more than 300 Winning Combinations with compatible devices for a wide range of applications and end products. They can be found at renesas.com/win .

The RC190xx buffers are offered in 4-, 8-, 13-, 16-, 20- and 24-output configurations. The RC192xx multiplexers include 2-, 4-, 8- and 16-output versions. The new devices are offered in packages as small as 3mm x 3mm. All of the new devices are available now, along with an evaluation board schematic.