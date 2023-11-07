Collaboration brings technical data and simulation models to RF engineers

Modelithics is collaborating with RFMW to expand the resources readily available to engineering designers and suppliers.

The RFMW and Modelithics collaboration offers engineering designers rapid access to obtain device components and technical information. This technical information includes device datasheets as well as highly accurate simulation models for industry-leading suppliers of RF, microwave, and millimeter-wave electronic devices, such as Qorvo, Marki Microwave, Smiths Interconnect, Knowles, Spectrum Control, Guerilla RF, and more.

Through the Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) program, many suppliers are sponsoring FREE extended use of Modelithics models, for customers that do not already have access to the Modelithics COMPLETE Library or its customized vendor-specific libraries, such as the Modelithics Qorvo GaN Library and the Modelithics MACOM GaN Library.