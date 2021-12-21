Compact contactors handle up to 250 A dc, 1,000 Vdc

TDK Corporation has extended its range of bipolar DC high-voltage contactors to include the new HVC43 (B88269X3**0C011) series. These products complete the existing range by offering continuous currents from 150 A DC to 250 A DC and operating voltages of up to 1000 V DC. The contactors are available in 12 V or 24 V coils with a power consumption of 6 W.

The new HVC43 series types provide compact dimensions of 78 x 40.4 x 74.5 mm (L x W x H), weigh 300 g, and are 30 percent smaller and lighter than the HVC200, HVC300, and HVC500 types, designed for voltages of up to 1200 V DC and continuous currents of 500 A DC.

The contactors include a hermetically sealed gas-filled ceramic arc chamber, offering outstanding extinguishing properties, and are specially designed to quickly shut down high direct currents of lithium-ion batteries in vehicles, charging stations, or energy storage systems.