Compact transformers for DC/DC converters

TDK Corporation presents the EPCOS E10 EM series, a new range of insulated SMT transformers that are suitable for various DC/DC converter topologies and gate driver circuits in e-mobility and industrial electronics. There are four models in the series, with basic winding insulation of a working voltage of 500 VRMS and reinforced insulation of 300 VRMS. The turns ratio is between 1:0.76 and 4:1, depending on the model.

Measuring just 11.7 x 13.15 x 11.35 mm3, they are extremely compact. The compact design meets clearance and creepage requirements in accordance with the IEC 60664-1 standard (Np/Ns: min. 5.5 mm clearance, min. 6 mm creepage), due to the internal construction of the transformers. Outstanding reproducibility and reliability are ensured thanks to highly automated production with an AOI final inspection. The component in the new EPCOS transformer series B78307A*A003 is qualified in accordance with AEC-Q200 Rev. D.