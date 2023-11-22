Configurable power supply delivers optimized, application-specific power conversion

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has announced a new configurable power supply that delivers optimized, application-specific power conversion in a small form factor with up to four times higher power density than conventional solutions. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has announced a new configurable power supply that delivers optimized, application-specific power conversion in a small form factor with up to four times higher power density than conventional solutions.

3. Rated at up to 4,000 W, the NP08 also has integrated and flexible communication capabilities with optional dongles that support all common digital communication protocols without the need for design changes or modifications. The first member of Advanced Energy’s next-generation NeoPower (NP) family of AC-DC configurable industrial and medical power supplies, the NP08 , combines eight output power slots for rapid and flexible configuration with a best-in-class power density of 18 W/in. Rated at up to 4,000 W, the NP08 also has integrated and flexible communication capabilities with optional dongles that support all common digital communication protocols without the need for design changes or modifications.

Designed for ease of configuration in both series and parallel implementations, the NP08 can be programmed as a voltage or a current source and operates with market-leading low-noise performance. NP08 is qualified to all applicable standards including the medical BF (body floating) safety rating and the SEMI F47 standard relating to immunity from voltage sag.

AC inputs are 90 to 264 VAC. Advanced Energy’s ConnectedPower portfolio of interface options allows the NP08 to support RS-485 (MODBUS RTU), PMBUS, and CANBUS (CANOPEN) protocols. This comprehensive connectivity also makes the NP08 ideal for IoT applications requiring cloud-based monitoring and control.