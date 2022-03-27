DC-DC converter output tracks input

Flex Power Modules has expanded its BMR491 range of digital, quarter-brick DC/DC converters with 2 new variants. Power ratings now available are 1400 W continuous / 2400 W peak (BMR4912307/856), and 1540 W continuous / 2450 W peak (BMR4913208/857).

The new variants all feature the Flex Power Modules’ ‘Hybrid Regulated Ratio (HRR)’ technique where output voltages vary in a ratio to the input voltage but not with load current, optimizing efficiency and EMI filtering. The modules can switch between this mode and full output regulation at a pre-set input voltage, to limit total variation of output voltage. As a result, both new variants feature improved efficiency of up to 97.5% at 50% load. Output voltages are centered around 12 V for input ranges that include 48-56 V and 40-60 V for data center applications.

The BMR4912307/856 variant has a reduced height of 13.4 mm for space-constrained applications. Both variants include an Event Data Recorder function or “Black Box” which captures key date-stamped operational parameters during a shutdown event for easy fault tracing and failure analysis.

All BMR491 modules feature an operational temperature range of -40°C to +125°C, 1500 V input-output ‘basic’ isolation complying with IEC/EN/UL 62368-1, and full protection against over over-temperature, input under-voltage and output over-voltage, over-current and short circuits.

A 4-pin PMBus digital interface is provided, and the products are supported by the freely available ‘Flex Power Designer’ software for remote configuration, control and monitoring.

All variants are available in OEM quantities.