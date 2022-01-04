Demo board converts 12 Vdc to 500-W 48 Vdc

EPC announces the availability of the EPC9166, a 500 W DC-DC demo board that converts a 12 V input to 48 V output. The EPC9166 demo board demonstrates the Renesas ISL81807 80 V two-phase synchronous boost controller with the latest generation EPC2218 eGaN FETs from EPC to achieve greater than 96.5% efficiency in a 12 V input to 48 V regulated output conversion with 500 kHz switching frequency. The output voltage can be configured to 36 V, 48 V, and 60 V. The board can deliver 480 W power without a heatsink.

Regulated DC-DC boost converters are widely used in the data center, computing, and automotive applications, converting a nominal 12 V to a 48 V distribution bus among other output voltages. The main trend has been towards higher power density.

eGaN FETs provide fast switching, high efficiency, and small size that can meet the stringent power density requirements of these leading-edge applications. EPC2218 is the smallest and highest efficiency 100 V FET in the market. The ISL81807 is the industry’s first 80 V dual-output/two-phase (single output) synchronous buck controller with integrated GaN driver, supporting frequencies up to 2 MHz. The ISL81807 uses current-mode control and generates two independent outputs or one output with two interleaved phases. It supports current sharing, synchronization for paralleling more controllers/more phases, enhanced light load efficiency, and low shutdown current. ISL81807 directly drives EPC GaN FETs, ensuring easy design, low component count, and solution cost.

The EPC9166 demonstration board from EPC is priced at $300.00 each and is available for immediate delivery from Digi-Key.