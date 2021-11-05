Development platform supports Arm Cortex-M55 processors

IAR Systems announced that the latest version of IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm adds support for the Arm Cortex-M55 processor. In addition, version 9.20 of the toolchain includes support for the latest microcontroller (MCU) devices from several semiconductor vendors.

The Arm Cortex-M55 processor from Arm is an AI-capable Cortex-M processor and the first to feature Arm Helium technology, M-Profile Vector Extension (MVE). It brings energy-efficient digital signal processing (DSP) and machine learning (ML) capabilities to the Cortex-M family. IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm is the toolchain of choice for many companies building applications based on Arm Cortex-M cores. The toolchain delivers powerful optimization capabilities to assist developers in getting the most out of the performance of the MCU and yet stay as energy-efficient as possible. To ensure code quality, code analysis tools are completely integrated with IAR Embedded Workbench as always.

In addition, the latest IAR Build Tools for Arm provides support for Linux and Windows installations, which enables implementation in cross-platform-based frameworks and large-scale deployments of critical software building and testing.