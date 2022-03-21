Dual-channel low-side 4/5-A gate driver ICs handle fast MOSFET, WBG switches

Infineon Technologies AG has released the new EiceDRIVER 2EDN product family. Aiming at space-limited designs, the next-generation devices complement the existing 2EDN driver ICs by providing higher system-level efficiencies, excellent power density, and consistent system robustness with fewer external components. Building upon this expansion, the 2EDN family is now able to drive the power switch device performance in applications such as servers, telecom, DC-DC converters, industrial SMPS, EV charging stations, motor control, low-speed light electric vehicles, power tools, LED lighting, and solar energy systems.

The new EiceDRIVER 2EDN family comprises robust dual-channel low-side 4 A/5 A gate driver ICs. It is targeting not only fast power MOSFETs but also wide bandgap (WBG) switching devices. The gate drivers enable engineers to meet their design requirements in many different package sizes, ensure safe turn-off before under-voltage lock-out (UVLO) and achieve faster UVLO reaction for robust operation and noise immunity.

The fourteen new devices come in a broad range of packages. Besides the well-known 8-pin DSO, TSSOP, and WSON package options that allow compatibility and drop-in replacement, Infineon now offers the world’s smallest 6-pin SOT23 package (2.8 x 2.9 mm 2) and TSNP package (1.1 x 1.5 mm 2) variants. SOT23 and TSNP packages eliminate the enable (EN) signal, which frequently is not used. As a result, they are able to offer the perfect balance for space-limited designs leading to higher power density and higher Temperature Cycling on Board (TCoB) robustness.