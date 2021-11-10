Embedded MXM graphics modules build on NVIDIA Ampere architecture

ADLINK Technology Inc. introduced the industry’s first embedded MXM graphics modules based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, built for accelerated computing and AI workloads at the edge. The new embedded graphics modules deliver real-time ray tracing, AI-accelerated graphics, and energy-efficient AI inference acceleration in the compact mobile PCI express (MXM) form factor. These modules enhance responsiveness, precision, and reliability for mission-critical, time-sensitive applications in healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, gaming, and other sectors.

Based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, ADLINK’s embedded MXM GPU modules offer up to 5,120 CUDA Cores, 160 Tensor Cores, and 40 RT Cores with support for PCIe Gen 4 and up to 16GB GDDR6 memory at up to 115 watts of TGP. These modules can satisfy compute-intensive, graphics-demanding, memory-hungry applications. They are one-fifth the size of full-height, full-length PCI Express graphics cards, and are hardened to operate under severe temperature extremes, shock, and vibration, and corrosion resistance for use in size, weight, and power-constrained edge environments. These embedded graphics modules offer longevity support for five years. Developers, solution architects, and system integrators can innovate new solutions with the confidence that the supply is steady through a product life cycle.

Applications of the embedded MXM graphics modules include:

Healthcare: Accelerated image reconstruction for mobile X-ray, ultrasound, and endoscopic systems

Transportation: Real-time object detection on railways or airport runways to enhance transport safety

Retail and Logistics: Navigation and route planning for autonomous drones and mobile robots (AMRs) to assist with last-mile delivery

Aerospace and Defense: Time-sensitive and mission-critical command, control, communications, computers (C4) intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) applications

Gaming: Immersive and stunning visuals experience for multi-display gaming machines

For more information, visit the product page here.