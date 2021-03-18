Embedded software tools now supports Raspberry Pi MCU

Microcontrollers are the workhorses powering the digital transformation of our world. RP2040 is the debut microcontroller from the Raspberry Pi Foundation and is now fully supported by SEGGER J-Link.

The RP2040 features dual Cortex-M0+ cores, both of which can be programmed and debugged using J-Link. The market-leading performance of J-Link programs the entire RP2040 RAM in 0.25 seconds, and downloads at 340 kB/sec into QSPI flash. It also includes an unlimited number of breakpoints, even in flash memory, as well as the SEGGER GDB Server, making it compatible with all popular development environments, and SEGGER’s Real-Time Transfer (RTT), the proven technology for interactive user I/O in embedded applications.

Having J-Link support makes SEGGER’s entire portfolio of software tools available with Embedded Studio, SystemView, Ozone, and the J-Link tools. These include both the command-line programs and GUI tools such as J-Flash, J-Flash SPI, J-Scope, the J-Link Configurator, and the GUI version of the SEGGER GDB Server.

SEGGER J-Links is the most widely used line of debug probes on the market. They have provided solid value to embedded development for over a decade. Unparalleled performance, an extensive feature set, many supported CPUs, and compatibility with popular environments all make J-Link an unbeatable choice.

The Raspberry Pi Pico evaluation board comes with a 2 MB QSPI Flash onboard and an external 3-pin SWD debug connector. To set the board up for easy and reliable use with J-Link, the SEGGER Flying Wire Adapter is recommended. The corresponding pins must be soldered onto the board before use. On custom boards equipped with the RP2040, any other QSPI flash supported by J-Link can also be used.

SEGGER encourages students and hobbyists to use its tools for further education, build passion projects, and develop careers. SEGGER also offers educational versions of the popular J-Link debug probe. The J-Link EDU and J-Link EDU Mini are available for educational purposes at minimal costs. Making professional tools available to students, anywhere in the world, opens opportunities for all.