Energy harvesting technology eliminates battery replacement in remote controls and sensors

Atmosic Technologies and SMK Electronics Corporation announced a strategic partnership to integrate Atmosic’s M3 system-on-chip (SoC) into a range of connected devices from SMK. These IoT solutions, which will include remote controls and sensors, integrate Atmosic’s Managed Energy Harvesting, in addition to the company’s Lowest Power Radio and On-demand Wake-Up Receiver, to enable forever battery life and eliminate the need for battery replacement. SMK and Atmosic are also working on an IoT module integrated with the Atmosic M2 SoC for industrial and commercial IoT applications.

Atmosic is the only company that offers Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and energy harvesting in an integrated SoC, reducing the overall bill of materials while enabling storage and sourcing of energy from radio frequency (RF), photovoltaic, thermal or mechanical sources. The Atmosic M3 Series Bluetooth 5 SoC leverages harvested energy, along with its market-leading low power consumption, to extend battery life or even eliminate the need for batteries in IoT devices. With the M3 solution, SMK will offer remote controls and sensors for consumer, commercial and industrial markets that utilize ambient energy to solve the problem of battery replacement.

SMK products with Atmosic’s M3 will be available in Q4 2020 and will be available in the U.S. and Japan, along with several other markets in Asia.