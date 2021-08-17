ESD protection diode in SOT package offers low capacitance and leakage current

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. released a new bidirectional asymmetrical (BiAs) single-line ESD protection diode in the compact new DFN1006-2A package with side-wettable terminals. Saving space over solutions in SOT packages, the Vishay Semiconductors VCUT0714BHD1 offers low capacitance and leakage current for the protection of high-speed data lines against transient voltage signals.

With its working voltage range of -7 V to +14 V or -14 V to +7 V, and low load capacitance down to 8 pF typical, the diode released is a standard ESD diode also good for interface protection in commercial applications. For automotive applications, the VCUT0714BHD1 is also available in an AEC-Q101 qualified version. Due to the short leads and small size of the DFN1006-2A package, the device’s line inductance is very low, allowing fast transients such as an ESD strike to be clamped with minimal over-or undershoots.

The protection diode features a low maximum leakage current of < 0.1 μA at the working voltage of 7 V or 14 V; a breakdown voltage of 7.3 V or 14.5 V typical at 1 mA; and a maximum clamping voltage of 15 V at 3.6 A or 30 V at 2 A. The VCUT0714BHD1 provides transient protection for one data line as per IEC 61000 4 2 at ± 25 kV (contact) and ± 30 kV (air) discharge. The device offers a moisture sensitivity level (MSL) of 1 in accordance with J-STD-020 and a

UL 94 V-0 flammability rating.

RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the protection diode supports automated optical inspection (AOI) for automotive systems. Soldering can be checked by standard vision inspection; no X-ray is required.

Samples and production quantities of the VCUT0714BHD1 are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks for large orders. Pricing for U.S. delivery is $5 per 100 pieces.