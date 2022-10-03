Silicone gap filler offers enhanced options for power applications

Sarcon GR25B from Fugipoly is an advanced silicone, gel-like thermal interface material delivers a thermal conductivity of 2.5 W/m•K and is a widely used choice for higher power electronics applications. GR25B is offered in double sticky surfaces, hardened surfaces for easier handling, with polyester mesh to prevent stretching or with both hardened surface and mesh for more complex assemblies.

Depending on application gap size and material thickness, thermal resistance will range from 0.19 to 1.80 K-in2/W. The gap filler’s soft consistency gently conforms to uneven surfaces and components to efficiently transfer heat to a nearby heatsink. Sarcon GR25B is offered in thicknesses from 0.30 mm to 5.0 mm and can be custom cut to precisely fit the shape you need up to a maximum dimension of 300 × 200 mm.