GNSS receivers support CLAS service in Japan

Septentrio has launched three new products: mosaic-CLAS, AsteRx-m3 CLAS, and AsteRx SB3 CLAS, which support Japan’s high-accuracy Centimeter Level Augmentation Service (CLAS). These multi-frequency GNSS receivers support CLAS on a single device, thanks to the latest GNSS technology which receives the L6 signal, which transmits high-accuracy corrections from Japan’s QZSS constellation. This technology was developed in close cooperation with CORE, a leading integrator of high-accuracy positioning technology and services in Japan.

The mosaic-CLAS receiver is a GNSS module with a very small form-factor ideal for high-volume industrial applications. The AsteRx-m3 CLAS is the best-in-class OEM board combining PPP-RTK CLAS with dual-antenna heading functionality. The AsteRx-SB3 CLAS features a ruggedized IP68 enclosure to protect it in harsh environments. Septentrio is simultaneously offering various receiver types to the Japanese market ensuring an optimal match between products and customer needs in various applications including robotics, precision agriculture, construction, machine control as well as UAVs.

The CLAS PPP-RTK is the latest generation of GNSS correction services, combining near-RTK accuracy and quick initialization times with the broadcast nature of PPP. Receivers with built-in CLAS functionality offer sub-decimetre positioning accuracy right out of the box. Corrections for high-accuracy positioning are received directly from satellites, reducing the need for additional base stations or service subscriptions.