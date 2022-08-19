High-current SMD shunt resistors sport 0.1 milliohm resistance

Modern electric power systems continue to push the power envelope. Power electronics for electric vehicles often use a high-power low resistance shunt resistor which can be expensive and difficult to find.

Stackpole’s HCS high current SMD shunt resistors are now available in a 0.1 milliohm resistance value in a 10W, 5930 chip size. The HCS has an all-metal welded construction with a raised resistance element. This provides more efficient thermal conduction, allowing the HCS to handle higher currents with lower self-heating compared to comparable flat chips, which is critical in maintaining battery temperatures.

The HCS is a popular choice for high-power lighting controls, power supply management, electric motor controls, robotics, electric power tools, and automotive and industrial equipment controls.

Pricing for the HCS varies with size, resistance value, and tolerance, and ranges from $0.28 to $1.15 each in full reel quantities.