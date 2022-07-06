High-power fuses handle home appliance, industrial apps

Bourns, Inc. announced it has added three new model series to its POWrFuse High-Power Fuse product family. The POWrFuse Model PF-G (63 A), PF-J, and PF-H (Ind) series are specifically designed to meet the requirements of UL 248-14 while Model PF-G (90 A) is designed to meet both the requirements of UL 248-14 and the UL 248-1 standard. These capabilities help protect systems from extreme ambient temperatures and fault current events making the latest POWrFuse series ideal for a wide range of home appliance and industrial applications.

The Bourns POWrFuse PF-G series offers available 500 VAC (90 A) and 600 VAC (63 A) ratings, and up to a 2 kA interrupting rating. The POWrFuse PF-H series (Ind) features up to a 12 A current rating with up to a 100 kA interrupting rating and is available in ferrule or PCB mounting options. The POWrFuse PF-J series has models available with 30 to 70 A / 500 VAC ratings and up to a 2 kA interrupting rating. All three new series deliver an operating temperature range of -55 to +125 °C and offer fast-acting protection under fault current, low resistance, and power loss.

The Bourns POWrFuse model PF-G, PF-J, and PF-H (Ind) series are available now and are RoHS compliant* and halogen-free**.