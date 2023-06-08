Horn antennas serve signals from 22 GHz to 170 GHz

Fairview Microwave has announced the launch of its new mm waveguide horn antennas, designed to deliver superior performance and consistency across a broad frequency range.

The new line of antennas is available in a wide array of sizes, from WR-6 to WR-34, and boasts a frequency span from 22 GHz to 170 GHz. They are meticulously engineered with a rectangular waveguide interface and made from high-grade copper, finished with gold plating.

They offer 6.5 dBi nominal gain in probe antennas and 15 dBi nominal gain in dual-polarized antennas, providing consistent performance and high-quality signal transmission.

The new antennas are versatile, and designed for use in a variety of applications including microwave radio system solutions, wireless communications, and radome, automotive, and satellite antenna testing. They are also ideal for laboratory use for antenna measurements.

With their low voltage standing wave ratio (VSWR) of less than 1.3, these antennas ensure efficient power transmission and minimal signal reflection. They also offer consistent gain versus frequency, ensuring reliable performance across the complete frequency range.

Fairview’s new mm waveguide horn antennas are in stock and available for same-day shipping.