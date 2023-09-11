How to specify differential mode inductors for Single-Pair Ethernet?

Differential mode inductors (DMIs) are important components for power over data line (PoDL) and the related single pair power over Ethernet (SPoE) standards.

This FAQ begins with a review of where DMIs fit into single-pair Ethernet (SPE), then compares PoDL and SPoE implementations and application targets.

Coupling and decoupling

DMIs play an important role in SPE coupling and decoupling networks (CDNs). There are three magnetic components in the CDN, a common mode inductor (CMI), an isolation transformer, and the DMI. The isolation transformer is an optional component and is used in safety-critical and PoDL and SPoE designs. The CMI is included in all SPE designs (Figure 1).

In a simple design, the SPE cable brings data into the device. In PoDL and SPoE designs, the cable carries both power and data. In both cases, the CMI, together with a couple of capacitors, suppresses common-mode noise. The common mode noise must be filtered while maintaining the integrity of the differential signal.

The transformer inductance and DMI inductance interact, as shown in the example in the next section on PoDL vs SPoE. The DMI requires a low direct current resistance (DCR) for efficient operation. Typical DCR values range from 360 mA to 2100 mA depending on the powered device (PD) class of the design. In addition, the inductance of the DMI should be high enough to prevent excessive damping of the data.

PoDL vs SPoE

Single pair power over Ethernet (SPoE) is like PoDL but targets different use cases. In both standards, power, and data are separated via inductive (DC) coupling and transformer (AC) coupling, respectively. In both standards, power is extracted by the DMI. Like the CMI, it must have a maximum current rating appropriate for the PD class in use, and low DC resistance to minimize power loss.

SPoE is an extension of the original PoDL standard. PoDL was specifically designed for use in automotive networks and other embedded systems. SPoE adds power classes 10 to 15 designed for use in industrial networks and building automation systems operating on either 24 Vdc or 55 Vdc power (Table 1).

In PoDL and SPoE, the inductance of the isolation transformer is parallel to the inductance of the DMI. The standard requires that the total inductance must be high enough to minimize loading at frequencies of 7.5 MHz or higher. IEEE 802.3dd-2022 specifies a maximum signal drop of 25%. For example, in one design a DMI with an inductance of 220 µH is used with a transformer that has an inductance of 2200 µH resulting in a total inductance of 200 µH and a maximum signal drop of 10%, more than adequate to meet the 25% requirement.

Summary

DMIs are important elements in the CDLs of PoDL and SPoE designs. The DMI needs a low DCR to enable efficient operation and a high enough inductance to prevent damping of the data. In addition, the inductance of the DMI is in parallel with the inductance of the isolation transformer and the combined inductance must be high enough to limit signal droop to 25% or less for signals of 7.5 MHz and higher.

