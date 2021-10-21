Infineon’s OktoberTech 2021 goes virtual October 21

Infineon Technologies’ annual half-day business and technology briefing, OktoberTech2021, goes virtual this year and with a first-ever look into the combined technologies of Infineon and Cypress, a strong portfolio of product and system solutions for the world’s next innovations.

In addition to keynote and technical presentation, the on-demand, virtual, half-day event will highlight advanced technologies.

The conference program includes:

by Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO and CTO of Infineon Technologies, joined by other senior executives for a discussion of the vision for Infineon Deep-dive sessions on sensing solutions from Infineon and partners, including the latest class of MEMS microphones for consumer devices, radar for notebook presence detection, as well as an end-to-end secured IoT solution to help manage the risks of COVID-19 using Infineon’s new CO 2 sensor to check air quality and radar sensor to count room occupancy

More information and registration details can be found here.