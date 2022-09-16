Integrated ac-dc power stages handle up to 950 V

Optimized performance, efficiency, and reliability in high-voltage power supplies need to be combined with reduced bill-of-material (BOM) count and cost, as well as lower design efforts. With its 5 th generation fixed-frequency (FF) CoolSET portfolio, Infineon Technologies AG offers the right components to meet these needs and effectively manage the critical design trade-offs. The new 800 V and 950 V AC-DC integrated power stages (IPS) are housed in a DIP-7 package and address applications such as auxiliary power supplies for home appliances, AC-DC converters, battery chargers, solar energy systems, and motor control and drives.

The FF CoolSET solution combines a PWM controller IC with the latest high voltage CoolMOS P7 super junction (SJ) MOSFETs in a single package. The extended portfolio now includes the first device on the market that uses an avalanche-rugged SJ MOSFET with a breakdown voltage of 950 V to allow for a wider input voltage. The new devices enable both isolated and non-isolated topologies such as flyback or buck and operate at switching frequencies of 100 kHz as well as 65 kHz. Accommodating both the cost-efficient buck topology and flyback in one single device simplifies the supply chain for customers. An integrated error amplifier supports direct feedback from the primary output, which is typical for non-isolated topologies. Moreover, this further minimizes the number of components and design complexity.

The frequency reduction mode with soft gate driving and frequency jitter operation offers lower EMI and enhances the efficiency between mid- and light load conditions. The devices also support continuous (CCM) and discontinuous conduction mode (DCM). For low AC line input conditions, CCM operation can achieve lower conduction losses and, thus, a higher efficiency to meet international regulatory standards for energy efficiency. At the same time, the integrated MOSFET supports an ultra-wide input voltage range commonly associated with single-phase smart metering and industrial applications. In addition, the devices help to optimize the snubber circuitry to further enhance the efficiency and lower the standby power consumption of the converter.

All new devices offer a high level of integration and come with a comprehensive suite of protection features with auto-restart to support the power supply system in failure situations. These protection features, together with the high breakdown voltage of the SJ MOSFET, ensure an increased power supply robustness. On top of that, the active burst mode (ABM) improves the light-load performance and enables ultra-low standby power consumption with small and controllable output voltage ripple.

The new fixed-frequency 800 V and 950 V CoolSET 5th generation product portfolio of AC-DC IPS is available now in a DIP-7 package.