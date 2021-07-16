Double-latch open-top sockets handle TQFP144 packages

A new stamped-spring pin socket, CBT-QFE-3025, addresses high-performance requirements for testing 144-lead Quad flat pack packages. The contactor used in the CBT-QFE-3025 socket is a stamped-spring pin with a 17-gm actuation force per ball and a cycle life of 10,000+ insertions. The self inductance of the contactor is 0.88 nH, the insertion loss is less than 1 dB at 31.7 GHz, and the capacitance is 0.03 pF.

The current capacity of each contactor is 2.9 A. The socket temperature range is -55 to +180°C. The socket also features an open top lid with double latch for ease of operation. The center square opening on the lid allows easy access to the device top side. The socket lid has an integrated compression plate for vertical force without distorting the device position.

The socket also features a precise lead positioning guide that aligns each lead to the corresponding spring pin. The specific configuration of the package to be tested in the CBT-QFE-3025 is a Thin Quad Flat Pack, 20-mm square, 0.5-mm pitch, 22-mm lead tip-to-tip distance with 144 leads. The socket is mounted using supplied hardware on the target PCB with no soldering and uses the smallest footprint in the industry. The small footprint allows inductors, resistors and decoupling capacitors to be placed close to the device for impedance tuning.

The center opening in the bottom side of the socket is designed such that the thermal dissipation of the device ePAD can be accommodated with an external heat sink through the target PCB on the bottom side. To use, the operator places the QFP device into the socket, closes the lid by snapping to the latch, and the downward force is applied by an integrated compression spring plate. This socket can be used for quick device screening as well as device characterization at extreme temperatures.

Pricing for the CBT-QFE-3025 is $782 at qty 1 with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.

