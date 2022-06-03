40-GHz-bandwidth sockets handle BGA121 chip packages

A new high-performance elastomer socket for 0.5-mm-pitch BGA packages, called the CG25-BGA-2002, is designed for a 6×6-mm package size and operates at bandwidths up to 40 GHz with less than 1 dB of insertion loss (GSSG configuration). The contact resistance is typically 20 mΩ/pin. Network analyzer reflection measurements for the G-S-S-G case were taken with all except the pins under consideration terminated into 50 Ω.

The socket is mounted using supplied hardware on the target PCB with no soldering, and uses smallest footprint in the industry. The small footprint allows inductors, resistors and decoupling capacitors to be placed very close to the device for impedance tuning. The socket also incorporates an integrated compression plate inside the clamshell socket lid along with torque indicating compression screw so ICs can be changed out quickly and receive the proper torque for compression force.

The CG25-BGA-2002 sockets are constructed with a high-performance and low-inductance elastomer contactor. The temperature range is -35 to +125°C. The pin self-inductance is 0.06 nH and mutual inductance is 0.019 nH. Capacitance-to-ground is 0.129 pF and mutual capacitance is 0.017 pF. Current capacity is 2 A/pin.

Pricing for the CG25-BGA-2002 is $530 at qty 1; with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.

Ironwood Electronics, 1335 Eagandale Ct., Eagan, MN 55121, 952-229-8200, (800) 404-0204, Fax: 952-229-8201, info@ironwoodelectronics.com,

www.ironwoodelectronics.com