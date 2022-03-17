Ka-band phased-array satellite antenna meets CS25 and CS27 needs

ThinKom Solutions, Inc. unveiled a new Ka-band phased-array satellite antenna for communications-on-the-move (COTM) applications. The new ThinSat Ka500, based on ThinKom’s proven VICTS technology, is a “turnkey” terminal that enables the user to easily and quickly connect to the network of their choice, such as the existing and new Ka-band networks being deployed using satellites in geostationary (GSO) and non-geostationary (NGSO) orbits. It has the beam agility to track NGSO satellites as they move rapidly across the sky, as well as switch seamlessly between satellites.

This new Ka-band antenna meets the Army’s Capability Sets 25 and 27 (CS25 and CS27) needs to provide robust, reliable and resilient command, control and communications capabilities in full support of the DOD JADC2 requirements for military wheeled and tracked vehicles. The compact form factor, low prime power and affordability also enables other applications such as homeland security, disaster recovery, emergency management, oil/gas and broadcast media. It supports continuous high-quality voice, broadband data and broadcast-quality video streaming at highway speeds on- or off-road.

The lightweight, low-profile antenna measures just 33 x 33 inches and 5 inches high, weighs only 75 pounds and easily mounts on standard vehicle roof racks.

“The new antenna will enable government and enterprise users to maintain reliable ‘always-on’ mission-critical communications over the entire 3.5 GHz ITU Ka-band spectrum anywhere in the world, including the most remote and challenging environments,” said Bill Milroy, CTO and chairman of ThinKom Solutions. “Most important, it utilizes our field-proven VICTS phased-array architecture with an unmatched track record of high-reliability performance on thousands of aero and land-mobile platforms worldwide.”

“Owing to the transformational VICTS antenna technology, the Ka500 is up to 1/8 the size and 15x more power efficient than a comparable performing electronically scanned array (ESA) and does not require the cost and complexity of liquid cooling systems that many ESAs require to operate effectively,” Milroy added.

Planned variants of the ThinSat Ka500 will address the need for simultaneous connection to two satellites to allow for full-duplex “make before break” operation, as well as Ku- and Ka-band interoperability.

ThinKom will showcase the ThinSat Ka500 phased-array COTM antenna, along with its full range of other satellite antenna solutions for aero, land and space applications, in Booth 531 at the SATELLITE 2022 exhibition and conference in Washington, D.C., March 21-24.