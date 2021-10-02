Linux-based edge gateway supports Ethernet, Wifi 6, LTE

SolidSense N8 Compact IoT has been added to the company’s line of SolidSense-branded enterprise-grade IoT edge gateways. Powerful, scalable, and cost-effective, the new SolidSense N8 Compact IoT edge gateway features a mix of technologies that make it an excellent solution for business applications. The new SolidSense N8 Compact IoT edge gateway will be showcased at SIDO, taking place in Lyon, France on September 22-23, 2021.

Building upon SolidRun’s partnership with Wirepas, the new SolidSense N8 IoT Compact features Wirepas Linux Gateway software that enables reliable, massive-scale communications from Wirepas Massive-enabled devices backhauled over cellular, Wi-Fi or ethernet connections. Additionally, Wirepas provides built-in support for communication with Wirepas cloud assets, such as network diagnostics and positioning engines.

With its flexible radio features, the SolidSense N8 IoT Compact can support up to two Wirepas radio interfaces, which benefit further from Wirepas Massive’s unique automatic multi-gateway and load-balancing support, which automatically gives higher data throughput. These features allow SolidSense gateways to support large Wirepas mesh networks with massive data requirements. Using its powerful networking and processing capabilities, SolidSense gateways seamlessly integrate Wirepas mesh capabilities into any enterprise IoT network.

Ideal for enabling automation, asset tracking, security, smart buildings, and more, SolidSense Edge Gateways are scalable and capable of managing single applications to processing the data from numerous sensors within a building in real-time. SolidSense N8 IoT Compact Edge Gateways can be ordered with a variety of connectivity options and are powered by NXP i.MX8M Nano processors. The solid-state, fanless design of all SolidSense products allows for a compact, fit-anywhere package that can withstand a variety of environmental factors and temperature fluctuations, providing years of reliable operation.

Running on Linux, SolidSense gateways have a near limitless amount of open-source software applications available to them, and software can be deployed or upgraded automatically over the air, or by a field technician. Out of the box, developers are provided access to a full suite of open-source software solutions that can run on the gateways and in the cloud for device and connectivity management.

SolidSense cloud is available as a Platform as a Service (PaaS) or can be deployed on customer IT infrastructures.

All SolidSense Edge Gateways are OEM ready, but SolidRun will work with customers to configure custom systems to any industry’s or enterprise’s specific IoT needs.

SolidSense N8 Edge Gateways are available today from SolidRun at www.solid-run.com/solidsense.