Lithium Iron Phosphate cell capable of charging from 20% to 80% in six minutes

DESTEN Inc. announced the launch of the latest cell technology advancement, an Ultra-Fast Charging, 6C LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) cell.

The latest pouch form-factor cell from DESTEN is capable of charging from 20% to 80% SOC in 6 minutes. Owing to its LFP-based chemistry, this cell features an impressive chemical and temperature stability profile, making for the safest battery technology available to date, alongside market-leading cost efficiency.

DESTEN’s LFP cell is poised to change the face of electrified mobility and energy storage, reducing charging times for electric vehicles and enabling grids to access short-duration storage at a low cost/kWh with enhanced safety, as yet unavailable with NMC-based compositions.

This Ultra-Fast Charging LFP innovation reflects DESTEN’s R&D capabilities, building upon established expertise in the development of Ultra-Fast Charging NMC cells, and the application of tailormade material platforms, cell structuring techniques and proprietary cell production processes.

DESTEN is now working with its partners in North America, Europe and Asia to integrate these advancements in new EV and eplatforms, with the first samples having already been made available to the OEM partners.