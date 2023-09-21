MCU controls two motors for use in A/C, e-bikes

Nuvoton Technology launched its KM1M4BF series MCU and KM1M7AF/KM1M7BF series MCUs designed for motor and power control in wide-ranging consumer, enterprise, and industrial applications, such as air conditioning, heat pumps, white goods, tools, e-bikes, EV charging, solar inverters, energy storage, and power supplies. The new MCU series is designed to improve energy efficiency beyond current solutions, promoting more sustainable ecosystems by reducing energy use where possible, streamlining product development through state-of-the-art references and tools, while also promoting greater single-chip integration of essential features, reducing product platform costs, and simplifying supply chains.

The KM1M4BF series MCU is ideal for applications such as white goods, air conditioning, e-bikes, or equivalent EV motors. Powered by an Arm Cortex-M4F CPU operating up to 120MHz, with integrated Flash and SRAM, it supports a wide operating voltage of 2.9-5.5V and a wide operating temperature of -40°C ~ +110°C.

Features include simultaneous two-motor and PFC control, reducing overall component count and platform cost, high-speed ADC (2 Msps), built-in differential variable gain amplifier & window comparator, and various safety functions including memory ECC, clock error detection, ADC failure diagnosis, power supply voltage detection, and certification such as IEC60730.

Among its flexible IO, standout analog connectivity includes 2 sets of differential variable gain amplifiers (VGA) and 4 sets of comparators, while a notable peripheral set includes 8 sets of motor & power control PWM, complementary PWM output, dead time insert, output shift, duty cut, period cut, and synchronous ADC trigger.

The KM1M7AF series MCU is ideal for high voltage power supply applications such as EV charging, and energy storage, where it can control primary PFC (AC/DC) and secondary LLC (DC/DC) from a single MCU, reducing component count and platform cost. It provides high-speed, highly accurate feedback control via high-speed ADC (2Msps) and high-resolution PWM (208ps). For heat pumps and commercial-grade air conditioning, it can control up to 2 motors and provides state-of-the-art 3-phase interleaved PFC simultaneously.

Powered by an Arm Cortex-M7 core operating up to 160MHz with integrated Flash and SRAM, it supports a wide operating voltage of 3.5-5.5V and a wide operating temperature of -40°C ~ +110°C.

Features include motor & PFC control (KM1M7B series), synchronous control ADC, duty adjustment, dead time auto-adjustment, high-speed ADC (2 Msps), 2 sets of CAN-FD (KM1M7AF5/6 series), SM Bus (LQFP 128/144), built-in differential variable gain amplifier (KM1M7A0/1, KM1M7B series) and various safety functions including memory ECC, clock error detection, ADC failure diagnosis, power supply voltage detection, and certification such as IEC60730.

Among its flexible IO, standout analog connectivity includes 5 sets of the differential variable gain amplifier (KM1M7A0/1, KM1M7B series) and 5-channel comparator, while notable peripheral set includes 12 sets of motor & power control PWM, complementary PWM output, dead time insert, output shift, duty cut, period cut, and synchronous ADC trigger.