Medical speakers meet alarm signal requirements of IEC 60601-1-8

CUI Devices’ Audio Group announced a new line of medical speakers designed to meet the alarm signal requirements of IEC 60601-1-8. The CDSM and CMSM models feature resonant frequencies up to 400 Hz and a smooth frequency response with fluctuations no more than ±15 dB, making them ideal for supporting IEC 60601 medical designs.
Available with a variety of mounting styles and cone types, these medical speakers offer frame sizes from 23 mm to 66 mm, sound pressure levels from 93 up to 110 dB, neodymium or ferrite magnets, and nominal inputs from 1 to 10 W. The CMSM-3116-38 and CMSM-3116-34 models also carry IP66 and IP67 ratings respectively for dealing with moisture and environmental contaminants.
The CDSM and CMSM models are available immediately with prices starting at $4.34 per unit at 100 pieces through distribution.
